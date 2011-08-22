Video

A rapidly rising star in the world of ballet, teenager Andrew McNicol, is taking on his biggest challenge yet: choreographing the National Youth Ballet's production of Chocolat.

Take a look at the first rehearsals for the ballet version of Joanne Harris's famous novel.

National Youth Ballet will be performing at the EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge, Kent from 25-27 August with a gala night at Sadler's Wells, London, on 11 September.