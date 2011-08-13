John Humphrys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five Minutes With: John Humphrys

Today and Mastermind presenter John Humphrys talks to Matthew Stadlen about what makes a successful interview, his contentious style of questioning, why he prefers radio to television and how Superman inspired him to become a journalist.

More from Five Minutes With...

  • 13 Aug 2011
Go to next video: Five Minutes With: Arlene Phillips