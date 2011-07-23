Video

Singer Amy Winehouse has been found dead at her London home.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that a 27-year-old woman had died in Camden and that the cause of death was as yet unexplained.

Winehouse had won widespread acclaim, with her 2003 debut album, Frank but it was 2006's Back to Black which brought her worldwide stardom, winning five Grammy Awards.

The BBC's David Sillito looks back on her life.