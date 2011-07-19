Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake on his new romantic comedy

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake and actress Mila Kunis talk about their romantic comedy Friends With Benefits with the former keen to point out how his bottom makes an appearance in the film.

Kunis ended by saying that she was looking forward to a Marines Corps Ball in November after accepting an invitation from a marine who posted a video online asking her on a date.

