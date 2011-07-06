Twombly painting
'Original graffiti artist' Cy Twombly dies at 83

The US artist Cy Twombly, known for his huge highly coloured scribbled canvases, has died at the age of 83.

Twombly studied in New York in the late 40s and early 50s when abstract expressionism was at its height.

He moved to Italy in 1957 and remained there for the rest of his life.

