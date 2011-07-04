Video

US singer Lady Gaga was awarded the key to Taiwanese city Taichung on Sunday, ahead of her first performance on the island.

The pop diva, real name Stefani Germanotta, gave a short outdoor concert in the evening to an estimated 40,000 fans gathered around big screens.

'Lady Gaga Day' also featured a fashion competition and street parade inspired by the singer's controversial style.

Clip courtesy of Universal Music.