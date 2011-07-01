Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guy Chambers and Rufus Wainwright write a ballad
How do you write a pop ballad?
Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright joined chart-topping songwriter Guy Chambers in his studio to unravel the secrets of songwriting.
The three-part series Secrets of the Pop Song begins on BBC Two on Saturday 2 July at 2145 BST.
-
01 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-13967945/guy-chambers-and-rufus-wainwright-write-a-balladRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window