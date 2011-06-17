Cameron Diaz
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz on being a bad teacher

The Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has a new film out today.

It is a comedy called Bad Teacher and in it she plays the title role.

BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt caught up with the star.

  • 17 Jun 2011
Go to next video: Cruise on fans, comedy and Cameron