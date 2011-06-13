Andy Bell
Video

Erasure star Andy Bell sings O Sole Mio in Popstar to Operastar

Former Erasure singer Andy Bell tries his hand at opera singing. He performed O Sole Mio by Di Capua in ITV1's Popstar to Operastar.

Alongside Bell stars performing operatic arias to win the approval of the judges and the public include Joe McElderry, Cheryl Baker and former Steps singer Claire Richards.

