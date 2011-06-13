Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Erasure star Andy Bell sings O Sole Mio in Popstar to Operastar
Former Erasure singer Andy Bell tries his hand at opera singing. He performed O Sole Mio by Di Capua in ITV1's Popstar to Operastar.
Alongside Bell stars performing operatic arias to win the approval of the judges and the public include Joe McElderry, Cheryl Baker and former Steps singer Claire Richards.
13 Jun 2011
