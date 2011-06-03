Video

The true story of Brazilian Formula 1 racing driver Ayrton Senna, who was killed after crashing at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in 1994 has been explored in a new film.

The director of Senna, Asif Kapadia and Sid Watkins, former Formula 1 safety and medical delegate, told BBC Breakfast about the racing car driver's fierce rivalry.

Senna clips courtesy of Universal Pictures