Rod Stewart
British rocker Rod Stewart has signed a two year Las Vegas residency deal that will see him return to The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. The 66-year-old will perform a minimum of 18 concerts and promises to play the fans' favourites including Maggie May and You Wear It Well.

  • 11 May 2011