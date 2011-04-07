Media player
Royal Ballet and Turkish State Ballet founder remembered
The dance world has been marking ten years since the death of Ninette de Valois, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of ballet.
Famous as founder of the Royal Ballet in Britain, less well-known is that she also took ballet to Turkey, where she established first a school in 1948, and eventually the Turkish State Ballet.
Kathy Harcombe reports.
07 Apr 2011
