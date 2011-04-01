Video

Anne-Marie Duff takes the lead role in Terence Rattigan's final play, Cause Celebre.

The play, set in the 1930's, is based on the true story of Alma Rattenbury, who was put on trial for the murder of her husband, alongside her teenage lover.

Duff says Alma was harshly judged at the time because she was an older woman with a younger lover.

Duff spoke to Charlie and Louise on the Breakfast sofa.

Cause Celebre by Terence Rattigan opens at The Old Vic on Tuesday 29 March, and runs until 11 June.