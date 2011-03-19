Video

Gordon Brown teamed up with the band JLS in a sketch for this year's Comic Relief.

The sketch saw the former prime minister taking part in a meeting with other celebrities, chaired by James Corden, who revived his Gavin and Stacey character Smithy.

The Comic Relief programme is the culmination of weeks of fund-raising events with stars raising money for projects across the UK and in developing countries.

The programme raised £74.3m, the highest figure reached on the night of the show in its 23-year history.