Matt Smith
Doctor Who's Matt Smith on his latest role

Doctor Who star Matt Smith talks about his latest role playing Christopher Isherwood, the acclaimed author of stories including A Single Man and Goodbye to Berlin which was adapted into the musical Cabaret.

The drama called Christopher and His Kind follows the novelist's real-life experiences as he explores the city of Berlin.

Lizo Mzimba has been talking to Matt Smith about his latest part.

  • 18 Mar 2011
