Former EastEnder Lacey Turner on playing Frankenstein's bride
Former EastEnder Lacey Turner and co-star David Harewood joined BBC Breakfast to discuss Frankenstein's Wedding... Live in Leeds, a musical retelling of Mary Shelley's classic novel on BBC Three.
The actress, 22, will play Elizabeth Lavenza, in front of an audience of 12,000 people at Kirkstall Abbey, in Leeds, on Saturday 19 March.
Andrew Gower plays opposite Lacey as Victor Frankenstein, her groom and the creator of the Creature, played by David Harewood.
08 Mar 2011
