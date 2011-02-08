Media player
Sir David Chipperfield to receive architecture award
Sir David Chipperfield is to receive the prestigious Gold Medal from the Royal Institute of British Architects.
Sir David has created many acclaimed buildings across the world but is not well known in the UK.
The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz reports.
08 Feb 2011
