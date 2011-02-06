Artwork featuring Kate Middleton by artist Zoobs
Video

Kate Middleton features in 'God Save The Future Queen' art

Kate Middleton, who will marry Prince William on April 29 this year, has been featured in a Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" style artwork by a British artist.

Zoobs (real name Zoran Zarre), has called the artwork "God Save The Future Queen".

The piece is on display at the Opera Gallery in London and all profits made from sales will go to charity.

