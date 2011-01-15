Video

Actor Keanu Reeves has said he believes it is difficult to link gun violence in movies to violence in society.

The American actor was speaking to the BBC on the release of his new film, Henry's Crime, in which he plays a bank robber who pointedly does not use any guns for his heists.

When it comes to violence in his own movies, the star of the Matrix films said he was "not going to be frivolous with it", but also said he did not think a film could be linked to violent crimes committed.