Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five Minutes With: Tinie Tempah
Rapper Tinie Tempah talks to Matthew Stadlen about how he makes his music, whether some of his lyrics are sexist, the thrill of performing and how he got his name.
-
08 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window