Helena Bonham Carter & Colin Firth talking about The King's Speech
Actors on playing royal couple in The King's Speech

The Oscar-tipped historical drama The King's Speech - goes on general release this week and BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt went to meet the film's stars. Colin Firth plays King George VI, the new monarch who is struggling to overcome his stammer, and Helen Bonham Carter plays his wife, Elizabeth - the future Queen Mother.

  • 07 Jan 2011