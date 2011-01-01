Media player
Five Minutes With: Tony Parsons
Writer Tony Parsons talks to Matthew Stadlen about growing up with The Clash, his relationship with music, the secret to writing a good newspaper column and how to become a "Queen Mum" figure.
01 Jan 2011
