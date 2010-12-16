Media player
The Hollywood stars of Little Fockers in New York.
The Hollywood cast of the new film The Little Fockers were at the premiere on Wednesday evening. Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Jessica Alba were among just some of the cast at the event. It is the third Fockers film to be made.
Ben Stiller, Blythe Danner and the newest cast member seven-year-old Colin Baiocchi spoke to reporters about the film.
16 Dec 2010
