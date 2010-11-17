Media player
Cilla Black reflects on a life on screen
Famous in the 60's for her number one hit "Anyone Who Had A Heart", Cilla Black went on to become the highest-paid female presenter in British television history.
Cilla talked to BBC Breakfast about her success and what it is like to be cast as the Fairy Godmother in panto.
17 Nov 2010
