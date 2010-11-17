Cilla Black
Cilla Black reflects on a life on screen

Famous in the 60's for her number one hit "Anyone Who Had A Heart", Cilla Black went on to become the highest-paid female presenter in British television history.

Cilla talked to BBC Breakfast about her success and what it is like to be cast as the Fairy Godmother in panto.

