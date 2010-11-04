Media player
Hollywood star Brad Pitt on becoming a cartoon
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt stars in a new animated film called Megamind. The film also stars Ben Stiller and Tina Fey.
Brad explained why he decided to do the film and who his toughest critics are.
