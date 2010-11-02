Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Tom Jones is honoured by the music industry
Sir Tom Jones has been handed a Music Industry Trusts' Award in recognition of his 50 year musical career.
Past recipients of the MITS include Sir Elton John, Beatles producer Sir George Martin and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Director Tim Burton presented this year's prize and was joined by comic Rob Brydon and singer Cerys Matthews at the awards ceremony.
-
02 Nov 2010
