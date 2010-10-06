Media player
Ted Hughes poem 'Last Letter' on Sylvia Plath discovered
A previously unknown poem by the late Poet Laureate Ted Hughes has come to light 12 years after his death.
The poem, called Last Letter, describes what happened when he received a letter from his estranged wife Sylvia Plath just before she took her own life.
The poem will be published for the first time on Thursday
Will Gompertz reports.
06 Oct 2010
