Carlos Santana brings back classics
Musical legend Carlos Santana has recorded a new album called Guitar Heaven. It includes tracks like Riders on the Storm, Whole Lotta Love and Back in Black.
Santana spoke to BBC Breakfast about the album and his upcoming UK tour.
28 Sep 2010
