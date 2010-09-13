The chocolate bar is unveiled
The world's largest chocolate bar is unveiled

The Guinness World Record for making the biggest chocolate bar in the world has been broken in Armenia.

The plain chocolate bar, made by the Grand Candy Company, weighed 4410 kilogrammes (9702 lbs).

It was made using cocoa beans imported from Ghana.

Elizabeth Smith, a legal representative from the Guinness Book of World Records, was present to certify the record.

