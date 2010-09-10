Brian May teams up with Kerry Ellis

Video

Kerry Ellis was the understudy performing in My Fair Lady on the night Queen guitarist Brian May was in the audience.

He was so impressed by her performance that he invited her to audition for his musical We Will Rock You.

That was nine years ago and since then Kerry has gone on to star in Les Miserables, Wicked and recently took over from Jodie Prenger in Oliver.

Now Brian and Kerry have teamed up again to produce an album, Anthems, that has been described as an "orchestral-rock, musical-theatre fusion"