Joaquin Phoenix film 'no hoax'
The actor turned director Casey Affleck has told the Venice Film Festival that his film, I'm Still Here, is not a spoof. The fly-on-the-wall documentary follows the actor Joaquin Phoenix from the moment he announced his retirement from acting in 2008 to embark on a career as a hip hop musician.
The film features appearances from actor Ben Affleck and rapper Kanye West as well as Phoenix's much reported appearance on David Letterman's talk show.
Film clips courtesy of Magnolia Pictures International.
06 Sep 2010
