Meet the Author: Karl Marlantes

In the latest in the BBC News Meet The Author series, Nick Higham speaks to Karl Marlantes, a Vietnam veteran and ex-Marine who, 40 years on from the conflict, has written his first book about it.

Matterhorn is a novel that draws deeply from Marlantes' own experiences fighting in the jungle.

But the book is no action thriller - instead it is a traumatic depiction of real war and the characters involved, and has been hailed as "profound" by the New York Times.