L Shaped Room's author admits shock at own book
In 1960 Lynne Reid Banks published her debut novel, The L Shaped Room, about a young unmarried woman who becomes pregnant.
She told the BBC her mother had warned her against publishing the novel under her real name, in case people believed it was semi-autobiographical.
And 50 years on, Ms Reid Banks admitted to being "shocked myself" after reading it again recently for a radio programme.
12 Aug 2010
