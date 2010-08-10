Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes and his fans in the 21st Century

Sherlock Holmes has been a summer success for the BBC, the third and final episode attracted audiences of 7.3 million and has gained many fans who are eagerly awaiting another series. The series co-creator Steven Moffat and producer Sue Vertue tell us about the success of these updated tales of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Dr Watson.

