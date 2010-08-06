Beat poet Michael Horovitz in his Notting Hill flat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British beat poet Michael Horovitz still writing and performing

The beat generation was largely seen as an American movement of the 50s, but one British poet has been provoking reaction for more than five decades.

Although Michael Horovitz has been slowed by age and illness, the one-time companion of Ginsberg and Kerouac still believes poetry should be seen and heard, and actively champions young poets.

David Hannah reports.

  • 06 Aug 2010
Go to next video: Furgle? Dringle? Non-words, innit!