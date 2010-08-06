Media player
British beat poet Michael Horovitz still writing and performing
The beat generation was largely seen as an American movement of the 50s, but one British poet has been provoking reaction for more than five decades.
Although Michael Horovitz has been slowed by age and illness, the one-time companion of Ginsberg and Kerouac still believes poetry should be seen and heard, and actively champions young poets.
David Hannah reports.
