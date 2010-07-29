Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood adaptation of Austen's Emma set for cinemas

A modern Bollywood adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma is set to hit the big screen.

Focusing on the rich and stylish upper class of modern of Delhi, the film is produced by Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor.

It stars his daughter, the new starlet of Indian cinema, Sonam Kapoor. Anna Holligan has been to meet them.

