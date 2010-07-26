Video

"All I need to make a movie is a woman and a gun" - the words of Jean-Luc Godard, one of the leading members of the French New Wave.

His first film, Breathless, has been re-released on its 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, some of the photographs of Raymond Cauchetier are on show at the James Hyman Gallery in London.

Cauchetier had exclusive access behind the scenes during some of the early films of both Godard and Francois Truffaut.

David Hannah reports.