US Congress: Joe Biden calls for President Trump to make live address
US President-elect Joe Biden has made an empassioned TV address, calling the violent protest at Capitol Hill by Trump supporters as "an assault on democracy...like few times we've ever seen it."
Mr Biden called on President Trump, who has tweeted for the protesters to remain peaceful, to make a live TV address "to demand an end to this siege" adding "the words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is."
