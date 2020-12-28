The Democratic Party of US President-elect Joe Biden is on the verge of taking control of the Senate as results come in from two runoff elections in Georgia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jon Ossoff claimed victory over David Perdue, saying he was "honoured" to have been chosen by the people of Georgia.

In the other race, Raphael Warnock, a pastor from Atlanta, is projected to have beaten Kelly Loeffler to become the first black senator for the state of Georgia.

If the Democrats win both, Mr Biden will have a much better chance of pushing through his legislative agenda.