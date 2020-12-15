US election: Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden after electoral college vote
Top Republican Mitch McConnell has acknowledged Joe Biden as US president-elect for the first time since the 3 November election.
The Senate majority leader also congratulated Kamala Harris: "Beyond our differences all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice-president-elect for the very first time."
Mr McConnell's comments come a day after the electoral college formally confirmed Mr Biden's victory over Donald Trump.
