US election: Can you explain the electoral college in 10 seconds?
One of the least understood parts of the US democratic process is happening on Monday - the electoral college is formally voting for the next president.
Joe Biden won the popular vote in November and - more importantly - 306 of the 538 electoral votes..
But who are the electors? The BBC's Jane O'Brien visits the state of Maine to meet two of them - and to find out how much people there know about the institution.
Filming by Ian Druce, editing by Joaquim Salles
Read more: How you can be US president without winning most votes
- Published
- 20 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US Election 2020