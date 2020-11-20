President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that he won the US election more than two weeks after the vote.

"Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements during the campaign, which I won by the way," he said in a press conference on drug prices.

The 3 November election has already been called for Joe Biden, with the state of Georgia's recount being confirmed on Thursday as a victory for the Democrat.

