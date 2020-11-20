US election: How other incumbents left the White House after losing
Donald Trump is joining a small group of US presidents who have lost the election while in the White House.
The last time this happened was in 1992, when President George HW Bush was denied a second term by Bill Clinton.
Eight years later, incumbent Vice-President Al Gore was defeated by another Bush.
We speak to two men who were there for the transitions.
Video by Chloe Kim
