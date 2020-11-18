'Newsmax does not want to become Trump TV'

The conservative US news outlet Newsmax has seen a ratings boost after being endorsed by President Trump, who has become increasingly angry at Fox News.

Most media outlets, including Fox News, have called the election for Joe Biden. But Newsmax has yet to do so.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, who is a friend of Mr Trump, said the president had "no plans" to concede when they spoke last week.

Mr Ruddy also told BBC World News America he hoped Mr Trump would be on Newsmax "quite a bit after he leaves the White House", but insisted he did not want Newsmax to become "Trump TV".