President Trump: 'Who knows which administration it will be'
US President Donald Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since the election was called for his rival Joe Biden.
In a White House news conference on the US coronavirus response, he insisted that he would not put the country into lockdown "under any circumstances".
But in a reference to the election result, he said: "Whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell."
Mr Trump has yet to concede the election to his Democratic rival.
