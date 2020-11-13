US President Donald Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since the election was called for his rival Joe Biden.

In a White House news conference on the US coronavirus response, he insisted that he would not put the country into lockdown "under any circumstances".

But in a reference to the election result, he said: "Whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell."

Mr Trump has yet to concede the election to his Democratic rival.