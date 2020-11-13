Cindy McCain: 'It's time we get behind Joe Biden as our next president'
The wife of late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain says "it's time we get behind" Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Cindy McCain spoke to CBS This Morning as the traditionally Republican state of Arizona was projected as a win for Mr Biden.
Mrs McCain, who endorsed Mr Biden in the election, said he would work for the good of the country: "He and my husband worked across the aisle for many, many years."
