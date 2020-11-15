Million MAGA March: Supporters explain why they're still backing Trump
Thousands of pro-Trump protesters rallied in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March, turning out to support President Trump and back his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the US election.
We asked some of the supporters what they feel about president-elect Joe Biden.
While the daytime event was largely orderly, Trump supporters clashed with counter-demonstrators in the night.
