US election: Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrate vice-president-elect
US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village has been celebrating her election victory.
Thulasendrapuram, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, was the home of Ms Harris' maternal grandfather.
People lit firecrackers and walked with pictures of Harris, who visited the village in her childhood.
Ms Harris will be the first Asian-American and first black vice president of the United States.
