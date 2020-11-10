There are two dimensions to President Donald Trump’s disputing of the US election results, the former Republican congressman and Donald Trump campaigner, Jack Kingston has said.

There is a legal aspect to the challenge which has nothing to do with popularity, but there is also a rhetorical battle and possibly a battle for hearts and minds, Mr Kingston said.

President Trump is continuing to dispute the US election, refusing to accept Joe Biden’s projected victory and has made unsubstantiated fraud claims.

Watch the full interview on Tuesday 10 November 2020 on BBC World News.

