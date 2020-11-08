US election: 'Will you accept the results of this election?'
There may have been joy among supporters of Democrat Joe Biden, but for Republicans it has been a different story.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien spoke to some of Donald Trump’s supporters at a demonstration in Washington DC about their thoughts on the election result.
One of those she spoke to said she was "very concerned about fraud" - President Trump has alleged irregularities in counting, but has not presented any evidence of election fraud.
